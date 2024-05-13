Group filmed gathered around BBQ on back of moving flat bed truck in South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the astonishing moment a group of people were filmed gathered around a barbecue on the back of a moving flat bed truck in South Yorkshire.

Police released the photo – which also shows a quad back on the back of the vehicle – as a warning to others amid the recent warm temperatures.

A force spokesman said: “Summer feels like its here folks and this picture taken in a village in South Yorkshire this weekend captures something quite special.

"No, this was not stationary nor part of a procession float for a Yorkshire Carnival.

"I doubt very much the BBQ was out of gas or the quad tucked behind had blown a gasket.

"Wherever you go to enjoy the sunshine, let’s do it safely and within the law.”

The statement, issued by South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team, came as the force deals with an increasing number of off-road bikers causing issues across the region.

The spokesman added: “Loads of bikes dealt with this last few weeks - we cant keep up on social media with them.

"But every illegal bike we come across is one potential less road casualty victim and helps reduce the anti social behaviour blighted on some of our communities.

"Roll on the thunderstorms after this mini heat wave. Seal socks at the ready.”