The Doncaster branch of the RSPCA is seeking information after a dead pony was found tied up and wrapped in a bin liner over the weekend.

The horrific find was on Saturday night while a Free Press reader was out walking her dog on Wilsic Lane.

She immediately called the RSPCA who told her that the animal had been tortured and abused.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We were called to reports that a dead pony had been found wrapped in a bin liner. This must have been very distressing and upsetting for the finder.

“Anyone with first-hand information about what happened to the pony should contact our appeals line on 0300 1234 999.”