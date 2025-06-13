Graphic image warning: Doncaster officer puts himself in harm's way to arrest dangerous off-road biker.

A Doncaster officer showed his relentless commitment to tackling off-road bikes as he put himself in harm's way to confront and apprehend an off-road biker before arresting him for drug and weapon offences.

*WARNING: This article contains an image of a person's injury which some readers may find distressing*

PC Jack Clayton, a Doncaster East NPT officer who has planned overt and covert operations in the Armthorpe area to tackle off-road bikes, confronted an off-road biker during a foot patrol in a hotspot area.

PC Clayton ordered the rider to stop, suspecting the bike to be stolen. However, the bike continued at speed directly towards the officer, resulting in him receiving injuries to his arm and leg and a trip to hospital.

PC Clayton was able to detain and search the man resulting in 22 bags of Class A drugs being seized.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug and weapon offences, as well as assaulting an emergency services worker.

Sergeant Simon Lovell, who has worked alongside PC Clayton to tackle off-road bikes in Armthorpe and the surrounding areas, said: "PC Clayton showed a huge amount of bravery by putting himself in harm's way to stop and arrest the suspect.

"I have seen first-hand his commitment to protecting his community and keeping people safe, and this is just a snapshot of the work he does every day in this regard.

"He has really taken it upon himself to tackle the issue of off-road bikes in the Armthorpe area and this particular incident just shows the extreme lengths he is prepared to go to serve the public and keep them safe."