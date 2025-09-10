Gone in 60 seconds, car returned in 30 minutes after Doncaster police chase

Police in Doncaster say a car that was “gone in sixty seconds” was “back in less than 30 minutes” after a police chase across the city which ended with officers being pelted with missiles, abuse and threatening behaviour – and a horse set loose to intimidate them.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Undeterred by violence and hostility, determined officers from our Roads Policing Proactive Team recovered a stolen vehicle in Doncaster less than half an hour after it was taken.

Over the weekend, in the early hours of Sunday (7 September) at 1.45am, police received a call to report the theft of a Nissan Navara from a driveway in Instoneville, Askern.

Officers from the Roads Policing Proactive Team then spotted the car on Stocksbridge Lane in Bentley around 2.07am.

The spokesperson added: “The driver failed to stop and following a short pursuit entered a premises on Stocksbridge Lane. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

“As officers got out of their vehicles to find the suspect, they were subjected to threatening behaviour, with people also throwing missiles at them and setting a horse loose to intimidate them.

“Determined to recover the stolen vehicle, the officers continued to carry out their work and removed the car from the area.

"After the car was recovered, they were able to update the owner that we had found his car.

“Our inquiry into the theft of the vehicle and the violence showed towards our officers is ongoing and we would like to reassure our communities that we are fully committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”