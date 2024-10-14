Garden centre bosses issue plea after distinctive truck stolen in Doncaster raid

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:12 BST
The owners of a Doncaster garden centre have issued a plea after one of its distinctive trucks was stolen.

The Fiat Ducato tipper belonging to Pleveys Garden World was taken from Balby in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson for the firm, based in Chappell Drive, said: “We need your help.

"At around 5.08am this morning (October 14) one of our company vehicles was stolen from Florence Avenue, Balby.

The Plevey's truck was stolen from a street in Doncaster.The Plevey's truck was stolen from a street in Doncaster.
“It is white with various Pleveys sign-writing on it in both green and black.

“If you saw something or have any CCTV or doorbell footage along this road, we’d be grateful if you could provide us or the police with it.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the truck - which has the registration YO18 KWY – or who has footage, can contact 01302 327311 or message Pleveys via Facebook.

“We are a small local family-owned business so your help would really be appreciated.”

