Gang jailed for over 100 years for Doncaster drugs ring

The £380,000 cross-county heroin and cocaine ring, which ran between November 2016 and June 2017, spanned across three counties - West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Cheshire.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit led an investigation into sixteen individuals from Yorkshire and Warrington and found cash, heroin and cocaine which had a 90 per cent purity.

Members of the gang who have been jailed.

Police said the group was dealing mainly across the Edlington area of Doncaster, transporting high purity Class A drugs from Warrington and Wakefield, through a series of couriers.

Three people were found guilty of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug on Monday, September 23, after a five week trial.

Jonathan Knowles, aged 32, of Cedar Road, Balby, was jailed for seven years, Paul Holcroft, aged 57, of Grace Avenue, Warrington, was jailed for eight years and Kirsty Holcroft, aged 34, of Grace Avenue, Warrington, was caged for eight years.

A 33-year-old man from Doncaster was found not guilty of transferring criminal property and a 28-year-old Warrington man was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug.

Six other people who admitted their part in the drugs ring were jailed at an earlier hearing on Thursday, September 26.

John Paul Finn, aged 34, of Aldcliffe Crescent, Balby, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drugand jailed for 14 years.

David Finn, aged 39, of Cedar Road, Balby, pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property under the Proceeds of Crime Act. He was handed an eight month suspended sentence.

Tanvir Khalid, aged 38, of Newland Court, Agbrigg, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug. He was jailed for eight years.

Amir Hussain, aged 39, of Newland Court, Agbrigg, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and was jailed for eight years.

Gulsher Khalique, aged 39, of Trinity Street, Agbrigg, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug. He was jailed for 11 years.

Billy James Barton, aged 33, of Ireland Street, Orford, Warrington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and jailed for 12 years.

Five men were previously jailed and were sentenced in 2017:

Ian Andrew Shaw, aged 33, of Victoria Road, Edlington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug and was jailed for five years and four months.

Brain Devanney, aged 42, of St Johns Road, Edlington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug and was jailed for six years.

Nigel Darbyshire, aged 53, of Grainger Close, Edlington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug and was jailed for three years and two months.

Aaron Cameron, aged 26, of Clark Avenue, Edlington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug and was jailed for six years.

Christopher Peat, aged 27, of Common Lane, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug and was jailed for four years.

After the case, Detective Inspector Mitch Leach said: “The case was built around evidence compiled over a number of key dates, where drugs and cash were seized.

“Throughout the investigation, the team stopped cars and carried out warrants, finding extensive amounts of cocaine - with a 90 per cent purity - heroin and also cash.

“This, accompanied with surveillance work and telephone data, meant they were able to identify everyone involved, arrest and charge them.”

He added: “This was an organised and sustained operation, where the group members were moving large amounts of high purity Class A drugs and selling to members of the public.