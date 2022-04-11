Gang hunted after motorbikes and trailer stolen from Doncaster pub car park

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road team is hunting for four men who took the vehicles from outside the Anne Arms in Sutton.

The theft took place at around 3.30pm on March 25 when the Suzuki RM125 and a Husqvarna FC350 were taken.

A silver Toyota RAV on false plates was used in the theft. Four males were present in the vehicle.

