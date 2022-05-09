Friends Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis, aged 20 and 17, both died of stab wounds after violence flared in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of January 29.

Now, officers say a 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation.

It comes after Amrit Jhagra, 19, of Cedar Road, was charged with murder in connection with the deaths in February. He appeared before court in April where he pleaded not guilty and a trial was set for July 2022.

Following the stabbings in January, and despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Janis was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly later died from his injuries.

Five more arrests have been made in connection to the incident. In February, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was later bailed. Two men, both aged 41, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have now both been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on January 29 on suspicion of murder and later released on bail, and an 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident. He has since been released without charge.