Furious Doncaster shop owner sends direct message to burglar branding them 'thieving coward'

The Enchanted Way shop in Doncaster town centre, which sells everything from gifts to clothing, was ransacked on August 1 between 1.40am and 2am.

The shop owner Beth Murray has now taken to Facebook to blast the crooks and to share CCTV images of the suspected burglar.

The Enchanted Way

She posted: “To the person who broke into my shop, you broke through my window and ransacked my shop. You broke items and stole them.

“It is my daughter’s birthday this month. The money that I have scraped together for the last six months in order to give my daughter a nice day for her birthday has now gone.

“It was spent paying to get my window replaced. And the money that I would have been able to scrape together in the next three weeks to give her any kind of special day will have to go on replacing the stock that you stole.”

She added: “In those few moments between 1.40am and 2am, you have stolen not only items belonging to my business – you have stolen my chance of giving my daughter a day she deserves.

“You also robbed me of the only day off I was able to have in three weeks, along with my partner having to take a half-day off, as we had to spend that day at my shop premises cleaning up after the mess you made and organising the replacement of my window.

“No matter what is going wrong in your life right now, what you have taken from me and my family today makes you nothing but a thieving coward. P.S. I have your rock if you want it back.”

Beth later posted a thank you “to everyone for all their support and generosity” and added: “I’ve been able to sort everything out for my daughter’s birthday.”