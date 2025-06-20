Fundraiser launched to replace a disabled Doncaster boy's stolen moped which was found torched

A fundraiser has been launched to replace a disabled Doncaster boy's stolen moped which was found torched.

Gordon Clark has opened a GoFundMe page with a target of £2,000 saying: “This isn’t just about replacing a moped. It’s about restoring something far greater: hope.”

The theft was against a high-functioning autistic teenager from Doncaster who is referred to as CB.

Gordon explained: “He’s endured relentless bullying and harassment at school. His confidence hit rock bottom, and for a time, he didn’t want to attend. Mental health issues followed – but recently, things began to change.

The destroyed moped.

“To encourage his focus and commitment to GCSEs, CB’s family made a promise: if he put in the effort, he’d earn a reward. He chose a moped – not for flair, but for freedom and independence.

“He saved alongside his parents, and the moped became a powerful symbol of his resilience and hard work.”

He added that earlier this week CB’s moped was stolen from Northfield Road in Sprotbrough. The thieves taunted him directly, mocking his loss and then dumped it on Vulcan Way in Scawsby, and burned it out.

“This act wasn’t just theft, it was a deliberate, cruel attack on a young person just trying to build himself,” continued Gordon.

“The moped meant everything to CB, it represented his determination after hitting rock bottom. The theft was targeted and malicious, not random.

“The police haven’t acted. The suspect and location are known, but no justice has come.

“Any donation will help a struggling family recover and be gratefully appreciated and it may sound lame but anything helps spare a pound or spare few sincerely, I, and assuredly CB, thank you for your time and support.”

Show your support for this GoFund by clicking here.