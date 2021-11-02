Fugitive Doncaster teen who taunted police 'no longer wanted' as manhunt is called off

19-year-old Guss Goulding, who was wanted in connection with burglaries and arson, was the subject of a South Yorkshire Police appeal to discovery his whereabouts yesterday morning.

Just seconds after police shared the hunt on their Facebook page, an account using the name ‘Guss Goulding’ was quick to goad officers, by posting a number of comments.

"Oi, they got the wrong guy,” he posted and also wrote: “Who’s that good looking chap.”

Guss Golding was wanted by police in Doncaster.

In reply, another comment said: ‘where u hiding,’ followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

But police said that hours after sharing the appeal, Goulding was no longer being sought.

A spokesman said: “We are pleased to update you all that Guss Golding is no longer wanted by SYP officers.