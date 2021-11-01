Nasir Ali, was serving an indeterminate sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to murder and firearms offences in 2009 and was released on temporary licence from HMP Hatfield.

He was released between 8.30am on 18 October and 3pm on October 20 – but breached his license requirements and failed to return to his approved premises on 19 October.

He has since failed to return to HMP Hatfield.

Ali, 42, is Asian and described as slim with a shaved head. He is known to have links across Sheffield, as well as in Leeds and Manchester.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you see him, please do not approach but instead call 999 immediately. If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact us via 101, live chat or our online portal."