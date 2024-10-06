Fraud team issues advice following reports of parking ticket scam

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 6th Oct 2024, 12:00 GMT
South Yorkshire Police Fraud Team are sharing some advice and guidance following reports of fake parking fine texts that drivers across the country have been receiving.

The text message warns people that they need to pay a parking penalty charge and that if they do not, they might be banned from driving, taken to court or have to pay more.

The message also includes a link which prompts users to input their financial information.

Fraud Protection Officer Andy Foster said: “If you or anyone you know receives this message, please do not click this link or share personal information.

Fraud team issues advice following reports of parking ticket scam.
Fraud team issues advice following reports of parking ticket scam.

“Penalty charge notices are usually placed on the vehicle concerned, or in the case of moving traffic sent by post.

“As a general rule, never give your personal or financial details to anyone unless you know and trust them.”

For more information and help or to report on this go to Action Fraud the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre.

