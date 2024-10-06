Fraud team issues advice following reports of parking ticket scam
The text message warns people that they need to pay a parking penalty charge and that if they do not, they might be banned from driving, taken to court or have to pay more.
The message also includes a link which prompts users to input their financial information.
Fraud Protection Officer Andy Foster said: “If you or anyone you know receives this message, please do not click this link or share personal information.
“Penalty charge notices are usually placed on the vehicle concerned, or in the case of moving traffic sent by post.
“As a general rule, never give your personal or financial details to anyone unless you know and trust them.”
For more information and help or to report on this go to Action Fraud the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre.