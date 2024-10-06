Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police Fraud Team are sharing some advice and guidance following reports of fake parking fine texts that drivers across the country have been receiving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The text message warns people that they need to pay a parking penalty charge and that if they do not, they might be banned from driving, taken to court or have to pay more.

The message also includes a link which prompts users to input their financial information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraud Protection Officer Andy Foster said: “If you or anyone you know receives this message, please do not click this link or share personal information.

Fraud team issues advice following reports of parking ticket scam.

“Penalty charge notices are usually placed on the vehicle concerned, or in the case of moving traffic sent by post.

“As a general rule, never give your personal or financial details to anyone unless you know and trust them.”

For more information and help or to report on this go to Action Fraud the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre.