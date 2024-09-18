Four people, two men aged 24 and two women, 18, arrested after an attempt early morning burglary.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people remain in custody after Humberside Police were called to reports of a burglary on Windsor Lane in Crowle in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 18 September).

A call was received at approximately 2.40am from a member of the public reporting that they had seen a group of people attempting to gain entry to a property.

Officers were swiftly deployed to the address before the group are reported to have fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers later spotted the vehicle driving along Godnow Road and stopped the car. Four people fled the scene and following a short foot pursuit, a 24-year-old man was arrested.

Following lines of enquiries, two further cars suspected to be involved were stopped by officers and three people were also arrested.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault of an emergency worker and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary and possession of a controlled Class A drug.

All four remain in custody whilst enquiries continue.

A spokesman said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have information, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquires to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 24*134248.”