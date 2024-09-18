Four people, two men aged 24 and two women, 18, arrested after an attempt early morning burglary
A call was received at approximately 2.40am from a member of the public reporting that they had seen a group of people attempting to gain entry to a property.
Officers were swiftly deployed to the address before the group are reported to have fled the scene in a vehicle.
Officers later spotted the vehicle driving along Godnow Road and stopped the car. Four people fled the scene and following a short foot pursuit, a 24-year-old man was arrested.
Following lines of enquiries, two further cars suspected to be involved were stopped by officers and three people were also arrested.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault of an emergency worker and theft of a motor vehicle.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary and possession of a controlled Class A drug.
All four remain in custody whilst enquiries continue.
A spokesman said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have information, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquires to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 24*134248.”