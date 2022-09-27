Four people arrested and £440,000 of cannabis plants recovered after pperation targets drug-related crime in Doncaster

The seven warrants in the Hexthorpe, Balby, and Denaby areas are part of ongoing work to tackle the violent crime and antisocial behaviour linked to illegal drugs supply in the city.

At Childers Street in Hexthorpe a cannabis grow containing 200 plants – worth an estimated £200,000 - was discovered, along with dangerously bypassed electrics.

A further 197 cannabis plants, worth around £197,000 were found at a property on Stone Close Avenue in Hexthorpe, while a further 43 worth £43,000 were recovered on Furnival Road in Balby.

A number of warrants were carried out yesterday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four arrests were also made throughout the morning for a variety of offences including possession of a controlled drug, possession with intent to supply and shoplifting. A man who was wanted on recall to prison was taken into custody.

Doncaster District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “Today marks the beginning of a number of weeks of heightened activity to tackle drug supply and violent crime in Doncaster.

“While some people may view it as harmless, cannabis cultivation often involves people being exploited as they are forced to live in and tend to grow houses. It is also one of the root causes of violent crime, as groups compete to control the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Class A drug supply also causes significant harm to our communities, through addiction, vulnerability and violence. Our communities deserve better, and this work will hopefully help to achieve that.”

As well as ongoing enforcement activity in key areas, there will be high visibility patrols and other engagement activity in the coming weeks.

Ch Supt Proffitt added: “We are working hard to get drugs off our streets and to put those responsible for drug supply and violent crime behind bars. But in order to do that, we need help from our communities.

“If you have information about addresses or individuals involved in drug production and supply then please tell us. Even the smallest pieces of intelligence can prove vital in fitting the pieces of the puzzle together, enabling us to carry out targeted action like today’s warrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I would urge anyone who has any intelligence that could help us to please contact us.”