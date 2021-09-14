Four more deliberate fires in Doncaster including two straw bales and a car - the latest fire incidents

Doncaster firefighters have put out four deliberately started fires over the last couple of days.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:29 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:30 am

Once again the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team have been busy putting out fires started on purpose across Doncaster.

On September 12 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving two straw bales at 7:30pm on The Abbes Walk, Burghwallis, Doncaster.

The fire crew left the scene at 9pm.

'Nothing to suggest' machete attack linked to Doncaster gang feud, police say

On September 13 a fire crew from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving hay bales at 12:05am on Brampton Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster.

The firefighters came away at 1:15am.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 6:55am on Auckland Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 7:40am.

On September 14 a car was deliberately set on fire at 4:30am this morning on Blackwood Avenue, Balby, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.

They left at 5:10am.

