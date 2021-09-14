Four more deliberate fires in Doncaster including two straw bales and a car - the latest fire incidents

Once again the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team have been busy putting out fires started on purpose across Doncaster.

On September 12 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving two straw bales at 7:30pm on The Abbes Walk, Burghwallis, Doncaster.

The fire crew left the scene at 9pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four more deliberate fires in Doncaster.

On September 13 a fire crew from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving hay bales at 12:05am on Brampton Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster.

The firefighters came away at 1:15am.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 6:55am on Auckland Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 7:40am.

On September 14 a car was deliberately set on fire at 4:30am this morning on Blackwood Avenue, Balby, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.

They left at 5:10am.