A Sheffield Crown Court trial has heard how Jack Parkes, Joe Anderton and two youths, now aged 16 and 17, were in a passing Jaguar car on Wath Road, Mexborough, on January 11, with a shotgun when Lewis Williams was shot in the head and neck and died.

Stephen Wood QC, prosecuting, claimed they were looking for Lewis Williams because he was a member of a rival gang and the 17-year-old in the Jaguar had a firearm.

The jury, on October 15, found the 17-year-old youth, who fired the shotgun, and passenger Jack Parkes both guilty of murder and they also found the 16-year-old driver and Anderton guilty of manslaughter.

Pictured is Jack Parkes, left, aged 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, who has been found guilty of murder, and Joe Anderton, right, aged 18, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, who has been found guilty of manslaughter, after Lewis Williams was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Mexborough.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told the defendants: “You have been found guilty by the jury. Sentencing will be passed upon you after hearing full submissions from the prosecution and the defence on October 29.

"Make no misunderstanding the sentencing will be lengthy.”

The 17-year-old youth, of Mexborough, Jack Parkes, aged 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, and the 16-year-old youth, of London, and Joe Anderton, aged 18, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The jury found fellow-passenger Ryan Nisbet, aged 20, of Springwood Road, Hoyland, Barnsley, not guilty of murder and not guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endager life.

Pictured is 20 year-old Lewis Williams who died after he was shot on Wath Road, Mexborough, after a drive-by shooting.

Mr Wood had told the jury the Jaguar drove past three males including Lewis Williams when a shot was fired from the front passenger seat.

He added: “Mr Williams was struck by pellets from a shotgun cartridge. He sustained catastrophic injuries to his head and neck, and he died from the injuries he sustained.”

Mr Wood said that earlier on January 11 the 16-year-old youth had been driving an Audi with passengers including the 17-year-old and Anderton.

The Audi trapped a teenage associate of Lewis Williams on the street and he was asked if he was a Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang member linked to Lewis Williams, according to Mr Wood, before he was assaulted.

Police launched an investigation on Wath Road, Mexborough, after a drive-by shooting left 20 year-old Lewis Williams fatally-wounded.

Mr Wood said a Jaguar, driven by the 16-year-old, later went to Clayfied View where two males threw bricks at a property.

The teenager who was assaulted told how he was later with Lewis Williams when he saw the Jaguar and heard a bang.

Mr Wood said 20-year-old Lewis Williams suffered neck and chest wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old, who was found guilty of murder, pleaded guilty to damaging property and to assaulting the teenager.

He accepted he discharged the firearm but he had denied murder because he believed the weapon was a “slam-gun” which could only discharge empty cartridges and make a bang.

Ryan Nisbet, aged 20, of Springwood Road, Hoyland, Barnsley, was found not guilty of damaging property and he was discharged.

Jack Parkes, aged 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, admitted causing damage.

The 16-year-old was found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the teenager.

Anderton pleaded guilty to the assault on the teenager but was found not guilty of damaging property.

Another 17-year-old youth pleaded guilty to assaulting the teenager.

Judge Richardson adjourned the case until October 29 for a sentencing.

*