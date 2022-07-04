Four held as police seize Class A drugs and pepper spray at Doncaster house

Officers also found cash and pepper spray after the raid on the house in St John’s Road, Balby.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This morning, along with officers from our Fortify team, we have recovered a significant amount of Class A drugs from an address in Doncaster.

“A drugs warrant has been executed on St Johns Road in Balby, which led to the arrest of two men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided a house in Balby this morning.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

"A significant quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs have been seized, along with cash and what is suspected to be pepper spray.

"The man remains in custody and will be interviewed later today.

“A 40-year-old man was also arrested as he was wanted for a recall to prison, having breached the conditions of his release licence.

“Two further adults were dealt with at the scene and reported on summons for drugs offences.”

It is the latest in a series of police raids across Doncaster which have seen officers seize significant quanties of drugs.

Anyone with information about the incident, or drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.