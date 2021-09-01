Four flee after car smashes into Doncaster church in early hours crash

Police are now hunting the group who crashed into St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Beckett Road in the early hours of Monday.

The force of the smash demolished the church’s perimeter wall.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called on 30 August at 1.48am to reports of a single vehicle collision in Wheatley.

“It is reported that a black Vauxhall Insignia collided with a wall at the junction of Beckett Road and Morley Road.

“Emergency services attended but the driver of the vehicle fled the scene with three passengers before they arrived.

“Officers remained at the scene to assist with vehicle recovery and an investigation into the collision is ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 90 of 30 August. Or visit www.southyorkshire.police.uk