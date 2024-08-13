Four fires were started deliberately in Doncaster overnight
Two fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.20pm on Sandford Road, Balby. The crews left the scene at 8.50pm.
Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving grass at 9.20pm on Acacia Road, Skellow. The crew came away at 9.40pm.
Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 4.15am on Long Lands Lane, Brodsworth. The crew returned to the station at 4.45am.
Firefighters from Adwick station also attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 6.40am on Green Lane, Scawthorpe, coming away at 7.05am