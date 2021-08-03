On August 2 there were four fires in Doncaster which were handled by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7:50pm on Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.

Four fires have been tackled.

They left at 8:35pm.

Two fire crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations were called out to a vehicle transporter on fire which also had a number of vehicles on it at 7:55pm on Bentley Moor Lane, Adwick le Street, Doncaster. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

The crews left the scene at 8:50pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a mattress which had been deliberately set on fire at 8:10pm on Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 8:35pm.

A fire crew from Dearne station attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Pitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster at 10:50pm.

The crew left the scene at 11:10pm.