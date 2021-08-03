Four fires have been tackled here in Doncaster by the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team including a wheelie bin and a mattress set on fire deliberately

A wheelie bin, a mattress and a pile of rubbish were all set on fire deliberately.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:24 am

On August 2 there were four fires in Doncaster which were handled by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7:50pm on Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Four fires have been tackled.

They left at 8:35pm.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster couple warn others not to go on holiday as they are stuck in bed bug r...

Two fire crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations were called out to a vehicle transporter on fire which also had a number of vehicles on it at 7:55pm on Bentley Moor Lane, Adwick le Street, Doncaster. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

The crews left the scene at 8:50pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a mattress which had been deliberately set on fire at 8:10pm on Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 8:35pm.

A fire crew from Dearne station attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Pitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster at 10:50pm.

The crew left the scene at 11:10pm.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.