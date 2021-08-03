Four fires have been tackled here in Doncaster by the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team including a wheelie bin and a mattress set on fire deliberately
A wheelie bin, a mattress and a pile of rubbish were all set on fire deliberately.
On August 2 there were four fires in Doncaster which were handled by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7:50pm on Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.
They left at 8:35pm.
Read More
Two fire crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations were called out to a vehicle transporter on fire which also had a number of vehicles on it at 7:55pm on Bentley Moor Lane, Adwick le Street, Doncaster. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.
The crews left the scene at 8:50pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a mattress which had been deliberately set on fire at 8:10pm on Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at 8:35pm.
A fire crew from Dearne station attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Pitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster at 10:50pm.