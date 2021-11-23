Four Doncaster men arrested after hundreds of sewing machines stolen from a lorry

Hundreds of sewing machines have been recovered by officers – and four men were arrested - after they were stolen from a lorry in Coalville in Leicestershire.

Shortly after 1.30am today a suspect vehicle activated an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera in Markfield and officers from the dogs section, Roads Policing Unit (RPU) and armed response teams were deployed to find it.

The lorry was found unoccupied in a layby in Stephenson Way, Coalville and another lorry – from which the machines were taken – was also found nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four Doncaster men were arrested in Leicestershire after hundreds of sewing machines were stolen.

Following a search of the area, three men were found by the dogs unit and arrested. One man was also found by armed response officers.

The four men – aged 31, 28, 25 and 18 and all from Doncaster – remain in custody and the investigation is continuing.

Detective Sergeant Simon Boden, from Coalville CID, said: “I’d like to thank my colleagues in the dogs section and roads policing and armed response units for their swift action in bringing these men into custody.

“I’m pleased that the sewing machines, which are worth tens of thousands of pounds, have been recovered. Our enquiries into the incident are continuing and I would like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Stephenson Way in the early hours of this morning. I’m particularly keen to speak to any lorry drivers who parked in the layby and who have dashcams installed in their vehicles.

“Any information you have could help our investigation.”