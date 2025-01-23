Four deliberate fires were dealt with overnight in Doncaster
Four deliberate fires were dealt with overnight in Doncaster.
Maltby firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.05pm on New Road, Braithwell. The crew left the scene at 7.55pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 7.10pm on Common Lane, Warmsworth. The crew came away at 7.25pm.
Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.35pm on Rakes Lane, Edlington. The crew left the scene at 10pm.
Firefighters from Adwick station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.10pm on Suttonfield Road, Campsay. The crew came away at 11.35pm.