Firefighters dealt with four cars found engulfed in flames after arson attacks in South Yorkshire overnight and into this morning.
Crews in Sheffield were alerted to a BMW on fire in Booth Road, High Green; an Audi A3 burning in Wortley Road, Deepcar and a vehicle fired in Whitelow Lane, Dore.
Firefighters also responded to calls about a burning car in Old Thorne Road, Hatfield, Doncaster.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.