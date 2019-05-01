Four cars torched in arson attacks in South Yorkshire

Firefighters dealt with four cars found engulfed in flames after arson attacks in South Yorkshire overnight and into this morning.  

Crews in Sheffield were alerted to a BMW on fire in Booth Road, High Green; an Audi A3 burning in Wortley Road, Deepcar and a vehicle fired in Whitelow Lane, Dore.

Firefighters were called out to a spate of arson attacks in South Yorkshire last night and in the early hours

Firefighters also responded to calls about a burning car in Old Thorne Road, Hatfield, Doncaster.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.