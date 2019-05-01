Firefighters dealt with four cars found engulfed in flames after arson attacks in South Yorkshire overnight and into this morning.

Crews in Sheffield were alerted to a BMW on fire in Booth Road, High Green; an Audi A3 burning in Wortley Road, Deepcar and a vehicle fired in Whitelow Lane, Dore.

Firefighters were called out to a spate of arson attacks in South Yorkshire last night and in the early hours

Firefighters also responded to calls about a burning car in Old Thorne Road, Hatfield, Doncaster.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.