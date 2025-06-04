Four arson attacks overnight involving a motorbike, skate park, grass and woodland
Rossington station attended a deliberate fire in woodlands at 9.05pm last night (Tuesday June 3) on Atterby Drive, Rossingtonr. The crew left the scene at 7.35pm.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate fire involving grassland at 7.05pm on Thorne Road, Stainforth. The crew came away at 7.35pm.
Rossington firefighters also attended a deliberate fire in a skatepark on West End Lane, New Rossington at 7.30pm. The crew came away at 7.55pm
A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 6am on Hill Top Road, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident and left at 6.30am.