Four arrested and knife seized after early morning street fight in quiet Doncaster village

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Aug 2024, 13:54 BST
Police arrested four men and seized a knife after reports of a fight in the street.

Officers were called to Moorgreen Way, Bircotes, around 2.50am on Monday (26 August) following multiple reports of a disturbance.

Several people were found in the street and inquiries led to four men being detained.

A knife was found discarded nearby and officers have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

Officers were called to Moorgreen Way, Bircotes, around 2.50am on Monday.

Four men, aged 29, 32, 33 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been bailed while investigations continue.

Sergeant Mark Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence will not be tolerated in our neighbourhoods so I’m pleased we were able to quickly attend the incident and prevent further disorder.

“Officers who attended the scene worked efficiently to arrest four suspects and recover a knife.

“We do not believe anyone was injured but know any incident involving weapons has the potential to escalate.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 65 of 26 August.