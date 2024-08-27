Four arrested and knife seized after early morning street fight in quiet Doncaster village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to Moorgreen Way, Bircotes, around 2.50am on Monday (26 August) following multiple reports of a disturbance.
Several people were found in the street and inquiries led to four men being detained.
A knife was found discarded nearby and officers have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.
Four men, aged 29, 32, 33 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been bailed while investigations continue.
Sergeant Mark Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence will not be tolerated in our neighbourhoods so I’m pleased we were able to quickly attend the incident and prevent further disorder.
“Officers who attended the scene worked efficiently to arrest four suspects and recover a knife.
“We do not believe anyone was injured but know any incident involving weapons has the potential to escalate.”
Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 65 of 26 August.