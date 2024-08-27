Four arrested and knife seized after early morning street fight in quiet Doncaster village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police arrested four men and seized a knife after reports of a fight in the street.

Officers were called to Moorgreen Way, Bircotes, around 2.50am on Monday (26 August) following multiple reports of a disturbance.

Several people were found in the street and inquiries led to four men being detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A knife was found discarded nearby and officers have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

Officers were called to Moorgreen Way, Bircotes, around 2.50am on Monday.

Four men, aged 29, 32, 33 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been bailed while investigations continue.

Sergeant Mark Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence will not be tolerated in our neighbourhoods so I’m pleased we were able to quickly attend the incident and prevent further disorder.

“Officers who attended the scene worked efficiently to arrest four suspects and recover a knife.

“We do not believe anyone was injured but know any incident involving weapons has the potential to escalate.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 65 of 26 August.