Found: Search for missing Doncaster man who has not been seen for ten days

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Thomas who has been missing for ten days.

Thomas, age 33, was last seen on Manor Drive, Thorne, on December 21, 2024 around 7am and has not been seen or heard from since.

Hes is a white male, 5’ 11”, slim build, with dark hair.

He was last seen wearing blue padded thin insulated jacket, blue jeans and trainers. Thomas normally wears a hoodie underneath the jacket.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Thomas’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://orlo.uk/sUBSq or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 0818 of 30-12/2024 when you get in touch.