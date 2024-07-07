FOUND: Police appeal for help to find 74-year-old Stephen who has gone missing

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Jul 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 18:36 BST
Police appealling for help to find 74-year-old Stephen who has gone missing.

Stephen was last seen on High Street in Wroot today (7th July) at approximately 12.45am.

He is described as a white male, 5 ft 7in tall, grey hair and was wearing a black fleece and light brown cords.

If anyone has any information about Stephen's whereabouts, please call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 32 07/07/2024.