FOUND: Police appeal for help to find 74-year-old Stephen who has gone missing

Police appealling for help to find 74-year-old Stephen who has gone missing.

Stephen was last seen on High Street in Wroot today (7th July) at approximately 12.45am.

He is described as a white male, 5 ft 7in tall, grey hair and was wearing a black fleece and light brown cords.

