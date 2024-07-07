FOUND: Police appeal for help to find 74-year-old Stephen who has gone missing
Police appealling for help to find 74-year-old Stephen who has gone missing.
Stephen was last seen on High Street in Wroot today (7th July) at approximately 12.45am.
He is described as a white male, 5 ft 7in tall, grey hair and was wearing a black fleece and light brown cords.
If anyone has any information about Stephen's whereabouts, please call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 32 07/07/2024.