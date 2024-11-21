FOUND: Concern grows as police continue search for missing Ilona who was last seen in Doncaster three days ago
Officers are conttinuing their appeal for your help to find missing Ilona from Doncaster.
Ilona, aged 16, was last seen on Monday, November 18, shortly before 11am in the Balby area and has not been seen or heard from since.
Ilona is white, 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build with shoulder-length red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top, grey jogging bottoms, a black shiny cropped coat with a fur hood and white Nike trainers.
She is known to have links to Manchester.
Police are becoming concerned for Ilona’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or through the online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ . Please quote incident number 356 of 18 November 2024 when you get in touch.