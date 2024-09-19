Former Doncaster Rovers star charged after £600,000 cannabis haul seized at airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Doncaster Rovers footballer has been charged after a £600,000 haul of cannabis was seized at Stansted Airport.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 33, who currently plays for Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship, was detained by National Crime Agency officers in Gourock, Inverclyde, Scotland on Wednesday morning.

He has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating the attempted import of £600,000 worth of cannabis from Thailand through Stansted.

London-born, he started his career at Arsenal and went on to play for various clubs, including Ipswich Town, Bristol City, QPR, Livingston and Aberdeen and a stint at Doncaster Rovers in 2010 where he scored five goals in 14 appearances.

Following his arrest, Emmanuel-Thomas was moved to Carlisle and he is due to appear before Carlisle Magistrates' Court later on Thursday, accused of importing Class B drugs.

The NCA said the drugs were seized on 2 September, with two women arrested and charged.

Border Force officers were said to have found 60kg of cannabis in two suitcases on a flight from Bangkok.

The women charged, aged 28 and 32, appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court and were bailed ahead of their next appearance at Chelmsford Crown Court on 1 October.

David Phillips, NCA senior investigating officer, said: "The NCA continues to work with partners like Border Force to target those involved in drug smuggling - that includes both the couriers and the organisers.

"We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in any kind of smuggling to think very carefully about the likely consequences of their actions, and the potentially life-changing risks they will be taking."