Food delivery driver ‘incredibly shaken’ after knifepoint robbery
A food delivery driver has been left ‘incredibly shaken’ after three men robbed him at knife point.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:14 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:18 pm
At sometime between 9.30pm and 9.50pm on Tuesday, September 24, the 34-year-old man was approached by three unknown men on The Crescent in the Woodlands area of Doncaster.
Two of the men are said to have been carrying knives and made demands for the victim to hand over his car keys and money, threatening to harm him if he didn’t.
He handed over some cash and his car keys and the suspects left in the victim's vehicle, which has since been found and recovered.
The victim wasn’t injured but was left incredibly shaken.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 864 of 24 September 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.