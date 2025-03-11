Fly-tipper who cost Doncaster Council thousands is fined for rubbish dumping
Doncaster resident Jonathan Peate left two parts of north Doncaster in a “shocking state,” a City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said.
Peate was found guilty in court of fly-tipping on Green Lane, Brodsworth and on land where the Highfields Welfare Club once stood in the centre of Highfields.
He has been fined £1543.57 and a victim surcharge of £140, as well as being handed a 70-hour community order.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson added: “The waste took several hours to clear and, because of its contents, cost tens of thousands of pounds to remove.”
Flytippers can face fines of up to £50,000 and prison sentences.
You can report flytipping to City of Doncaster Council through the authority’s website, which can be found HERE or on 01302 736000.