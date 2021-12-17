Five youths arrested following Doncaster town centre disorder

The boys, aged between 15 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and other public order offences within the town centre. They have all been released on police bail, with conditions not to enter the town centre unless they are accompanied by a family member over the age of 21, while investigations continue.

Three further youths have been visited and served with Antisocial Behaviour Warning Notices relating to their ongoing behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police are carrying out a range of work in the town centre to tackle the ongoing issues of antisocial behaviour and rough sleeping in the area. This includes working closely with local educational establishments to provide advice to young people about their behaviour in the town, and the consequences of becoming involved in antisocial behaviour.

Doncaster town centre.

T/Chief Supt Ian Proffitt, Doncaster’s District Commander, said: “I am aware of a number of incidents over the past few weeks, involving groups of youths apparently confronting members of the public or causing longstanding antisocial behaviour issues in the town centre.

“Our Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) is working together with local authority partners, particularly the Town Centre Ambassadors and Frenchgate Centre security staff, to address the issues. The NPT and town centre ambassadors are now conducting joint patrols, and a pop-up police station has been set-up in the Frenchgate Centre.

“Specialist teams including Fortify and mounted officers are also being deployed and are active in and around Frenchgate Centre. These teams are well equipped to deal with antisocial behaviour and violence.

“As well as joint patrols, the partnership is also exploring how it can extend the use of civil orders, and in particular injunctions, to progress and deal with some of the issues linked to aggressive beggars. The partnership has already seen some success with use of civil powers to deal with some of the most challenging individuals.