Five teenage boys and man arrested after burglary leads to Doncaster cannabis farm find

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jul 2024, 13:44 BST
Five teenage boys and a man have been arrested after a burglary led to the discovery of a cannabis firm at a Doncaster house.

Police responded to reports of a burglary in Penistone Street, Doncaster at around 5.25am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and arrested a 43-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy and four 15-year-old boys on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

“A cannabis factory was discovered at the address containing around two dozen plants. Enquiries are ongoing.”