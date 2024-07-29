Five teenage boys and man arrested after burglary leads to Doncaster cannabis farm find
Five teenage boys and a man have been arrested after a burglary led to the discovery of a cannabis firm at a Doncaster house.
Police responded to reports of a burglary in Penistone Street, Doncaster at around 5.25am this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and arrested a 43-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy and four 15-year-old boys on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
“A cannabis factory was discovered at the address containing around two dozen plants. Enquiries are ongoing.”