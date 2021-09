Five more deliberate fires in Doncaster - from rubbish bins to a hay bale and even a van

On September 7 Doncaster firefighters were called out to bushes on fire at 7:25pm on Armthorpe Road, Intake, Doncaster.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

The crew left the scene at 8:10pm.

Five deliberate fires in Doncaster.

A hay bale was deliberately set on fire at 7:45pm on Bootham Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident.

They left at 8:10pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8:15pm on Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 8:45pm.

Rotherham firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8:20pm on Warren Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 8:50pm.

On September 8 Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a transit van at 12:50am on Makin Street, Mexborough, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 1:35am.