Five men arrested and one man jailed after police operation in Doncaster

Yesterday (Thursday, February 3) they conducted an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) operation on Leger Way and Woodfield Way, in partnership with DVSA.

Vehicles were stopped and checked for roadworthiness.A BMW 1 series was stopped and was found to have two bald tyres.Police sergeant Steve Roberts said: “After speaking to the driver he seemed to be struggling to remember his name and address. He thought he was called Chris, but couldn’t remember where he lived, he had some ID at home, maybe, possibly but wasn’t really sure.

"After 10 minutes of playing silly games we decided to arrest him and take him to the police station where we could check his fingerprints. Imagine how surprised we were to learn that he wasn’t called Chris after all, he was, in fact, Ben a banned driver.”

40 cannabis plants were found in Intake

The driver was charged with driving while disqualified, without insurance and obstructing a police officer. He appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court this morning and was jailed for 18 weeks with a further three year ban.Also today, the team executed a drugs warrant on Carisbrooke Road, Intake.Two people were arrested. Officers located 40 cannabis plants being grown, along with a bypassed electricity meter.A 15-year-old boy was arrested at Doncaster Transport Interchange for breach of police bail in relation to an investigation in to previous public order offences. He has been charged to appear at court.A man wanted for failing to appear at court for criminal damage was arrested on High Street. He is due in court this afternoon.