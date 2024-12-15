Five drivers dealt with as police in speeding clampdown in Doncaster village
Following concerns raised by members of the Stainforth community, South Yorkshire Police undertook two further speeding operations in what they described as “an area of high concern.”
On Station Road in Stainforth, 171 vehicles were monitored with three drivers dealt with for contravening the 30mph speed limit.
On Church Road in Stainforth, 118 vehicles were monitored with two drivers dealt with for contravening the 30mph speed limit.
A spokesperson said: “When driving, a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death. The faster someone drives, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.
“These speeding operations will continue, and we will continue to publish all the results.”
To volunteer and put yourself forward to be involved in South Yorkshire Police’s community speed watch programme email [email protected]