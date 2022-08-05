Five drivers caught speeding after police clampdown on key Doncaster route

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the speed gun operation on Beckett Road. targeting more than 100 drivers following a number of complaints from residents about motorists flouting the 20mph limit.

A spokesman said: “Local PCSOs from the Central Neighbourhood Team conducted a speed gun operation on Beckett Road, Wheatley in response to recent complaints regarding speeding at the location.

“Of the 100+ vehicles checked, five were found to be speeding with two above 30mph.

Police carried out speed gun checks in Beckett Road.

"Please remember that Beckett Road is a 20mph road for a reason.”

Anyone wanting to report speeding or car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.