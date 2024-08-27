Five chickens found dead after being subjected to inhumane actions in Doncaster
Police are appealing for information following the death of five chickens in Doncaster.
On 15 August officers received reports of five chickens being killed over a period of three days.
It is believed that offenders gained entry to a garden on Poplar Road in Carcroft and have taken chickens from a garden and subjected them to inhumane actions.
A spokesman said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident that can assist officers with their inquiry.”
Call 101 quoting incident 784 of 15 August.