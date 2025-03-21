Five charged with domestic abuse after Doncaster police secure string of charges

Five people have been charged with domestic abuse offences in Doncaster after police secured a flurry of charges.

A team of officers and staff investigating suspected perpetrators of domestic abuse and violence secured charges against five people over the course of last weekend, with three men already convicted in court for crimes against women.

Officers working within Doncaster's Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) unit secured charges for numerous domestic-related offences, including assault, stalking and breach of a restraining order, with all five appearing Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Saturday (15 March) and Monday (17 March).

Of those who were charged, two men, aged 39 and 40, have already been sentenced for domestic offences.

One of the men breached a restraining order by contacting his victim on a withheld number, with the other sentenced after chasing a woman, grabbing her and shoving her into a vehicle before assaulting her inside the vehicle.

A third man, aged 28, was convicted after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman in a street. The defendant was seen shouting at the woman and grabbing her by the hair before pulling her backwards.

After concerns were raised by members of the public, officers attended and arrested the man, resulting in charges and a guilty plea in court on Monday.

A fourth man, who has been charged with three counts of assault, intentional strangulation, engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and criminal damage, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (15 March) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 14 April.

A fifth person, accused of stalking and three counts of criminal damage, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (17 March) where he pleaded not guilty to all the offences.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before the same court on 25 March.

Detective Inspector Leanne Hearnshaw, who oversees Doncaster's Domestic Abuse team as part of the PVP unit, said:

"The team work incredibly hard to secure charges against those accused of domestic abuse and violence, and the succession of charges achieved last weekend is testament to this.

"Domestic abuse has a life-long impact on victims and we recognise that coming forward takes courage and bravery.

"I want to reassure victims that anyone who comes forward to report domestic abuse or violence will be protected, safeguarded and listened to throughout.

"We are there to support you every step of the way and we continue to urge anyone affected by domestic abuse to please come forward and report it to us so we can bring those responsible to justice."

If you or someone else you know is in immediate danger or you need support right away, please call South Yorkshire Police on 999.

You can also report domestic abuse or violence to police through the non-emergency number 101 or by visiting the website.

Access advice and information about domestic abuse and how to report it can be found on the South Yorkshire Police website which can be found HERE