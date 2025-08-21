Five arrested in Doncaster and Class A drugs seized in police raids

Five people – including women and teenagers – have been arrested and Class A drugs including heroin and cocaine as well as weapons seized after police raids in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police say “a significant amount” of suspected harmful drugs were seized following the execution of two warrants by the force’s dedicated Operation Fortify team.

After gathering intelligence on activities at two properties in Edlington, officers raided the homes and carried out thorough searches.

In one of the addresses, officers discovered a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, with burner phones and small snappy bags also seized.

Two women, aged 24 and 30, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences, with one of them due to appear in court this week after being charged with being concerned in offer to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

The second warrant saw officers recover more suspected Class A drugs as well as a machete and an extendable baton.

It led to officers arresting a 35-year-old man and two teenagers on suspicion of drug offences and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Sergeant James Wiggins, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which is responsible for tackling serious and organised crime in the borough, said: "Drugs cause untold misery to people's lives and the sale of these harmful drugs is often heavily connected to organised crime groups.

"They are responsible for bringing violence and anti-social behaviour to our local communities and that is why we are determined to continue executing these warrants and taking more illegal drugs out of circulation.

"We conduct these warrants all year round to proactively disrupt and target drug dealers and to keep the people of Doncaster safe and we will continue to pursue those involved in illegal drug supply."

If you are concerned about drug dealing or usage in your area, please report your concerns to police on 101 or via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.

You can also report information to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

No one will know you have contacted them.