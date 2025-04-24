Five arrested after police carry out drug raids across Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people have been arrested after police carried out a string of drug raids across Doncaster.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in the city following a series of warrants executed by the district's Operation Fortify team.

Last week, officers recovered a quantity of Class A drugs from an address in the Bennetthorpe area of the city after they executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside the property, they found heroin and crack cocaine, which was recovered from a garage, with three men, aged 18, 21 and 24, arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Police carried out a number of drug raids across Doncaster.

On Tuesday (22 April), another warrant was carried out at an address in the Bentley area of the city, with officers recovering wraps of suspected crack cocaine, which was discovered in the kitchen.

They also seized a significant amount of cash along with foil wraps, mobile phones and weighing scales.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, with a 41-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which is responsible for tackling serious and organised crime, said:

"April has been a really successful month for Operation Fortify and for tackling drug supply, with the team acting on intelligence to obtain and execute a series of warrants at properties across the city.

"These latest warrants saw us arrest five people and crucially, seize a number of harmful drugs which have since been taken out of circulation.

"We act on every single piece of information supplied to us by members of the public and your intelligence and knowledge is crucial in helping us dismantle criminal networks and crack down on the supply of drugs in Doncaster.

"The supply of these drugs is so often linked to organised crime gangs responsible for inflicting violence, terror and fear in our communities and by cutting out their supplies we can severely limit their influence and stamp out associated criminality."

“If you are concerned about drug dealing or the supply of drugs in your area, please report it to us.”

You can get in touch with police directly on 101 or by making a report through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.

“We understand that not everyone feels comfortable talking to police directly. If that is you, then please consider reporting information through the independent charity Crimestoppers on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”