First picture from scene of ‘drive-by shooting’ at Doncaster pub

A Doncaster pub is cordoned off by police this evening amid reports a man was shot in a drive-by shooting.

Eyewitnesses said The Maple Tree pub, in Balby, was blocked off, with a number of police cars and ambulances at the scene at around 10pm.

Emergency services at The Maple Tree pub, Doncaster.

READ MORE: Armed police swarm estate after man injured in ‘drive-by shooting’ at Doncaster pub

He added police were taking statements from those inside the pub.

Another witness claimed a 21-year-old man was injured after being shot while inside the pub.

The owner of a nearby takeaway said a customer came in the shop, who had been in the pub at the time of the shooting.

The scene at The Maple Tree, Doncaster.

He said: “We heard that somebody had been shot in the chest and in the leg.

“The customer said they had been shot randomly from outside and they didn't even hear the gunshots so whether they used a silencer on the gun, I don’t know.”

Another man said: “There is what looks to be a bullet hole in a window on the side of the pub and a massive pool of blood on the floor can be seen through the window.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and are awaiting a response.