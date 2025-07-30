Fires involving a vehice and electric bike attended overnight in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:15 BST
Fires involving a vehice and electric bike were attended overnight in Doncaster, July 29-30.

Three fire crews from Doncaster and Rotherham stations attended a premise on Highfield Road in Wheatley at 10.20pm. The accidental fire involved an electric bike. Crews left the scene at 11.45pm.

A van was deliberately set on fire at 12.15am this morning on Straight Lane in Skelbrooke. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 1.10am.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice