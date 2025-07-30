Fires involving a vehice and electric bike attended overnight in Doncaster
Fires involving a vehice and electric bike were attended overnight in Doncaster, July 29-30.
Three fire crews from Doncaster and Rotherham stations attended a premise on Highfield Road in Wheatley at 10.20pm. The accidental fire involved an electric bike. Crews left the scene at 11.45pm.
A van was deliberately set on fire at 12.15am this morning on Straight Lane in Skelbrooke. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 1.10am.