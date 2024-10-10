Fires involving a motorbike, vehicle and wheelie bins attended by Doncaster crews
Last night, Wednesday, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 9.20pm on Shirley Road, Hexthorpe. The crew came away at 9.40pm.
A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 11pm on Shady Side, Hexthorpe. Firefighters from Edlington attended, leaving at 11.50pm.
On Tuesday, a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 11.25pm on Bentley Road, Bentley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended and returned to the station at 11.45pm.
Adwick firefighters were called out to a motorbike on fire at 7.40pm on Monday night at Eskdale Walk, Scawsby. The cause of the fire is not known. The crew left the scene at 8.05pm.