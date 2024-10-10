Fires involving a motorbike, vehicle and wheelie bins attended by Doncaster crews

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 10th Oct 2024, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fires involving a motorbike, vehicle and wheelie bins were attended by Doncaster crews this week.

Last night, Wednesday, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 9.20pm on Shirley Road, Hexthorpe. The crew came away at 9.40pm.

A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 11pm on Shady Side, Hexthorpe. Firefighters from Edlington attended, leaving at 11.50pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday, a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 11.25pm on Bentley Road, Bentley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended and returned to the station at 11.45pm.

Adwick firefighters were called out to a motorbike on fire at 7.40pm on Monday night at Eskdale Walk, Scawsby. The cause of the fire is not known. The crew left the scene at 8.05pm.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice