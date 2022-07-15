Firefighters were called out to six arson attacks in Doncaster overnight

The first saw dfirefighters from Adwick station called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.05pm on Herton Way, Doncaster.

Two fire crews from Barnsley and Adwick stations attended a deliberate fire involving hay bales at 7.25pm on Wood Lane, Fishlake. The crews came away at 9:10pm.

Stocksbridge firefighters were called out to a garden fire which had spread to a hedge and conifers at 8.05pm on Sunningdale Road, Hatfield Woodhouse. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 8.45pm.

Every fire was started on purpose

Firefighters from Central station attended a deliberate fire involving conifers at 8.05pm on The Avenue, Bentley.

A fire crew from Edlington station attended a deliberate fire involving grass and rubbish at 9.15pm on Clayfields, Balby.

A car was deliberately set on fire at midnight on Rockley Lane, Owston. Firefighters from Adwick station attended.