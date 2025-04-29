Firefighters tackle seven arson attacks over two nights in Doncaster
Ovetnight on Sunday-Monday, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.55pm on York Road, Bentley. The crew came away at 8.55pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.30pm on Sandford Road, Balby. The crew returned to the station at 11.40pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate garden fire at 5.15am on Urban Road, Hexthorpe. They were there until 5.45pm.
Last night (Monday April 28) firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 8.25pm on Wood Lane, Old Edlington. The crew came away at 9.20pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate small fire in woods at 8.50pm on Aintree Avenue, Cantley. They returned to base at 9.20pm.
Dearne firefighters dealt with a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.35pm on Hickleton Road, Barnburgh, coming away at 12.10am.
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate bin fire at 1.15am on Langer Street, Hexthorpe. The crew left the scene at 2am.