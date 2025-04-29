Firefighters tackle seven arson attacks over two nights in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:40 BST
Firefighters were called out to tackle seven arson attacks over two nights in Doncaster.

Ovetnight on Sunday-Monday, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.55pm on York Road, Bentley. The crew came away at 8.55pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.30pm on Sandford Road, Balby. The crew returned to the station at 11.40pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate garden fire at 5.15am on Urban Road, Hexthorpe. They were there until 5.45pm.

Firefighters tackle seven arson attacks over two nights in Doncaster.

Last night (Monday April 28) firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 8.25pm on Wood Lane, Old Edlington. The crew came away at 9.20pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate small fire in woods at 8.50pm on Aintree Avenue, Cantley. They returned to base at 9.20pm.

Dearne firefighters dealt with a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.35pm on Hickleton Road, Barnburgh, coming away at 12.10am.

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate bin fire at 1.15am on Langer Street, Hexthorpe. The crew left the scene at 2am.

