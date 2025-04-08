Firefighters rushed to the scene of a kitchen and a garage fire in Doncaster last night
A bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.25pm on Station Court, Doncaster railway station, Trafford Way, Doncaster. Firefighters from Rossington station attended the incident. They left at 8.45pm.
Firefighters from Rossington, Edlington and Adwick stations were called out to a garage fire at 9.40pm on Chequer Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 10.25pm.
Edlington firefighters were called out to a premise on Rainton Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster at 10.10pm. The small accidental fire was in the kitchen area. There were no reports of any casualties. The crew left the scene at 10.40pm.