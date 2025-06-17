Firefighters rushed to scene of an arson attack on a caravan in Doncaster
On Friday, June 13, crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a deliberate caravan fire at 10pm on Tudworth Roundabout in Hatfield. They left the scene at 10.45pm.
Two fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended an accidental fire involving a hedge which had spread to the outside of a property on Broomhouse Lane in Balby at 10.15pm, also on Friday. The crews came away at 11.15pm.
On Saturday, June 14, Edlington firefighters were called out to an accidental garden fire which had spread to a garage at 10.25pm on Kings Crescent in Edlington. They returned to base at 10.45pm.
On Sunday, June 15, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.45pm on Poplar Place in Armthorpe. The crew came away at 10.15pm.