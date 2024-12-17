Firefighters rush to the scene of a Doncaster flat fire caused by a candle
Four engines attended the incident at Barton Place in Conisbrough at 5.34pm.
The fire was caused by a candle in the living room which was thought to be extinguished but wasn’t.
Crews used one hose reel to put out the flames and left at 6.25pm.
Overnight Sunday-Monday, one crew attended a car fire on Ramskir Lane, Stainforth, shortly after 8pm.
One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 8.34pm.
Then one crew was called to a fire involving a caravan which had been dumped on the side of Howell Lane, Clayton at 9.55pm. The crew came away at 10.23pm.
In the early hours of this morning, three fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called out to an accidental fire at a premise on Carr House Road, Belle Vue.
The crews arrived at the scene at 2.55am and left at 4.05am.